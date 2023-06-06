Hoa Binh auctions to find owner for 20,000m2 land for housing construction

A 20,000m2 plot of land in Lac Son district (Hoa Binh) will be auctioned on June 22nd to find an investor for a residential area.

Hoa Binh Green Auction Company has announced the auction of assets from the Land Development Center in Lac Son district (Hoa Binh).

Accordingly, the auction will be held for the land-use rights to implement a housing project in Dong Quen, Chieng Vang 2 hamlet, Tan Lap commune, Lac Son district.

The total area of the auctioned land is 20,000m2, which has been cleared. Specifically, more than 8,854m2 is rural residential land, including 59 plots totaling 7,063m2 for adjacent residential land and 8 plots totaling approximately 1,791m2 for villa land.

In addition, there are 2,152m2 of other public construction land, 7,031m2 of transportation land, and 1,961m2 of public recreational land.

City of Hoa Binh province.

The land transfer will involve land-use fees collected through the auction of land-use rights for the 8,854m2 of rural residential land. No land-use fees will be charged for the organization that wins the auction for the land-use rights of the 11,145m2 area to invest in technical infrastructure construction. After completing the investment in technical infrastructure construction, the organization that wins the auction for the land-use rights will transfer the land to the People’s Committee of Tan Lap commune for management. The land-use term is 50 years, in accordance with the project’s duration, and homeowners are entitled to long-term stable land-use rights. The starting price for the auctioned assets is over 16.6 billion VND, with a deposit of over 3.3 billion VND required to participate in the auction. The cost of purchasing the documentation is 3 million VND per set. The auction will be conducted through direct voting at the auction and bidding methods are allowed. The auction will take place at 9:00 AM on June 22nd at the People’s Committee of Lac Son district. @Vietnamnet