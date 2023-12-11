Ho Guom Opera House tops the list of ‘world’s most stunning opera houses’

Recently, the 10best website of the ‘World Travel Awards’ organization honored Vietnam’s Hanoi Opera House as one of the ‘best opera houses in the world.’
According to the World Travel Awards (WTA), the opera houses on the list were selected by WTA travel experts based on their iconic status, magnificent design, and unforgettable artistic experiences they offer to the public. These opera houses not only serve as performance venues but also as sanctuaries of art and music, embodying the harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. These special opera houses are likened by experts to “lighthouses” of cultural heritage and dazzling architecture, not only for individual countries but globally, providing travelers with an immersive experience in the luxurious and splendid spaces of the world’s best opera houses.