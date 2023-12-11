Home » Ho Guom Opera House tops the list of ‘world’s most stunning opera houses’
Trending

Ho Guom Opera House tops the list of ‘world’s most stunning opera houses’

by Thi Nguyen

Recently, the 10best website of the ‘World Travel Awards’ organization honored Vietnam’s Hanoi Opera House as one of the ‘best opera houses in the world.’

According to the World Travel Awards (WTA), the opera houses on the list were selected by WTA travel experts based on their iconic status, magnificent design, and unforgettable artistic experiences they offer to the public. These opera houses not only serve as performance venues but also as sanctuaries of art and music, embodying the harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. These special opera houses are likened by experts to “lighthouses” of cultural heritage and dazzling architecture, not only for individual countries but globally, providing travelers with an immersive experience in the luxurious and splendid spaces of the world’s best opera houses.

Nhà hát Hồ Gươm đứng đầu top 'nhà hát opera tuyệt vời nhất thế giới' - Tin Nóng Trong Ngày

Vietnam’s Ho Guom Opera House takes pride in being positioned at the top of the list, standing shoulder to shoulder with renowned names worldwide. This recognition underscores the global potential and influence of Hanoi’s new cultural icon.

The acknowledgment from world travel experts contributes to consolidating the position of the Ho Guom Opera House and honoring Vietnam’s contributions, particularly Hanoi, in the global cultural arena.

In addition to the Ho Guom Opera House (Hanoi, Vietnam), the list includes other major names such as Wiener Staatsoper in Vienna (Austria), Metropolitan Opera in New York (USA), Opéra de Paris in Paris (France), Teatro Alla Scala in Milan (Italy), The Bolshoi Theater in Moscow (Russia), Royal Opera House in London (UK), Teatro di San Carlo in Naples (Italy), Sydney Opera House in Sydney (Australia), and Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires (Argentina).

10best is a reputable media channel created by the World Travel Awards (WTA), catering to discerning travelers from around the world seeking to discover the “best things” in travel, cuisine, art, and entertainment in the most enticing destinations on the planet.

@Vietnamnet

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter