Ho Guom Opera House tops the list of ‘world’s most stunning opera houses’

Vietnam’s Ho Guom Opera House takes pride in being positioned at the top of the list, standing shoulder to shoulder with renowned names worldwide. This recognition underscores the global potential and influence of Hanoi’s new cultural icon.

The acknowledgment from world travel experts contributes to consolidating the position of the Ho Guom Opera House and honoring Vietnam’s contributions, particularly Hanoi, in the global cultural arena.

In addition to the Ho Guom Opera House (Hanoi, Vietnam), the list includes other major names such as Wiener Staatsoper in Vienna (Austria), Metropolitan Opera in New York (USA), Opéra de Paris in Paris (France), Teatro Alla Scala in Milan (Italy), The Bolshoi Theater in Moscow (Russia), Royal Opera House in London (UK), Teatro di San Carlo in Naples (Italy), Sydney Opera House in Sydney (Australia), and Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires (Argentina).

10best is a reputable media channel created by the World Travel Awards (WTA), catering to discerning travelers from around the world seeking to discover the “best things” in travel, cuisine, art, and entertainment in the most enticing destinations on the planet.

