Ho Chi Minh City will invite more than 100 KOLs to livestream to sell goods with Ben Thanh market traders

From December 14-16, 100 Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Key Opinion Consumers (KOCs) will promote products to tourists and consumers via live-streaming sales with Ben Thanh market traders.

by Linh Vu
Ben Thanh Market is a large marketplace in central Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in District 1. The market is one of the earliest surviving structures in Saigon and an important symbol of Ho Chi Minh City, popular with tourists seeking local handicrafts, textiles, ao dai and souvenirs, as well as local cuisine.

Ho Chi Minh City has planned to host a unique event that will showcase the city’s vibrant culture and rich history. From December 14 to December 16, the city will invite 100 KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) and KOCs (Key Opinion Consumers) to come and participate in a livestreaming event featuring the famous Ben Thanh market traders.

Apart from the KOLs and KOCs, around 70 famous TikTokers will also be attending the event. They will review the dishes and specialties sold at the market, and introduce the booths featuring traditional fabrics and the renowned ‘ao dai’ to tourists and consumers.

This event is the first of its kind in Ho Chi Minh City and marks a significant turning point in the approach and development of e-commerce and tourism. It is an excellent opportunity for the market traders to showcase their unique products and for the city to promote its cultural heritage and tourism products on social media platforms.

Day 1 (December 11) took place at the opening ceremony of “Ho Chi Minh City Online Shopping and Entertainment Festival 2023 – Ben Thanh Heritage Market” at Van Hanh Mall (Su Van Hanh Street, Ward 12, District 10); Workshop on digital transformation of sales channels, sharing livestream experiences; Promote and propagate directly to small businesses in Ben Thanh market.

 

Day 2 (December 12) and Day 3 (December 13) will guide Ben Thanh market traders on new sales methods such as creating a shop, managing orders, managing channels and preparing for livestream day at the market.

 

On December 4 (December 14) and December 5 (December 15), KOLs, KOCs and small businesses livestream to sell products of small businesses and some brands participating in the program. The same evening there will be an exchange program, music, and lucky draw.

 

On the last day (December 16), the organizers summarize the festival, then continue to livestream sales until the end of this day.

