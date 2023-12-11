Ho Chi Minh City welcomes 71,000 visitors during Tourism Week

Held from December 4th to 10th, the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week featured a series of 45 cultural, artistic, sports, and tourism activities aimed at promoting the city’s diverse tourism products.

Under the theme “Green on Every Journey,” many activities centered around green communication and sustainable tourism, contributing to the development of sustainable tourism. Throughout the week, the city attracted 71,000 visitors to explore and experience various tourist spaces, achieving an 80% occupancy rate in accommodation, and increased revenue for businesses.

Speaking at the Closing Ceremony, Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, shared, “Tourism Week 2023 has ended, but it has opened up new emotions and beautiful memories, especially for those working in the tourism industry.” The event received positive responses and active participation from businesses, residents, and tourists.

Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week with many interesting activities has officially ended. Photo: Linh Huynh.

The past week witnessed numerous highlighted activities and record-breaking figures. The event’s activities conveyed the “green” message, calling on the business community, tourism establishments, domestic and international tourists to join in environmental protection.

The program was accompanied by 120 Ambassadors of Tourism Week, individuals with prestige in various fields representing the city to inspire green tourism for residents and tourists.

With the message “Run for an Outstanding Vietnam,” the 6th edition of the Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon in 2023 attracted over 15,000 participants from 91 countries and 33 provinces and cities.

For the first time, Tourism Week received the collaboration of 22 districts/municipalities and Thu Duc City. Each locality provided information spaces, miniature landscapes, and characteristic tourism products.

Many typical tourism products of each locality have been introduced to residents and tourists. Photo: Linh Huynh.

At the event, a 3m x 22m Doodle painting created from 22 pieces symbolizing Thu Duc City and 21 districts/municipalities was recognized by the Vietnam Record Organization as the “Largest Doodle Painting on the Theme of Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Vietnam.” “The organizers hope that the artistic expressions of love for art and the city will soon turn into practical actions to collectively preserve, honor, and promote the cultural, historical, and culinary values of the 22 districts, municipalities, and Thu Duc City,” Ms. Anh Hoa shared. Within the event framework, 100 promotional programs were announced, 20 new regular waterway tourism products were introduced, attracting many residents and tourists for exploration and enjoyment. At the Closing Ceremony, the Organizing Committee awarded prizes and honors to entities that made efforts and contributions to Tourism Week and the sustainable development of the city’s tourism. @Znews