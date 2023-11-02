Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week focuses on green tourism and sustainable development

On the morning of October 31, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism held a press conference to announce the 3rd Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week with the theme “Green on Every Journey.”

The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week 2023 will take place from December 4 to December 10, 2023, featuring a series of outstanding tourism, sports, and music events designed to provide high-quality experiences for the local community, domestic tourists, and international visitors.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the Department of Tourism, stated that this year’s Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week is a culmination of the two previous tourism weeks.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism spoke at the event

For the first time, Ho Chi Minh City initiated a program where each district, district-level town, and Thu Duc City introduced a distinctive tourism product to encourage local tourism. To date, Ho Chi Minh City has introduced 60 tourism products, with 30 of them being presented by districts and district-level towns. These units have introduced 2-3 products each and actively formed partnerships with other units to create product chains.

Last year, the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week left a lasting impression with a series of demand-stimulating events. Therefore, in this 3rd edition, the Department of Tourism will continue to promote and attract visitors to the tours that have been developed. They will also collaborate with other departments and sectors to create a festive atmosphere and a diverse range of cultural activities, stimulating demand for tourism.

According to the Director of the Department of Tourism, the global trend is towards sustainable tourism development. The theme of this year’s Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week is “Green on Every Journey.” Flights to Ho Chi Minh City during this week will carry the message of promoting the city. Profits from district and district-level town tours will be allocated to contribute to the recycling fund, supporting the sustainable development of tourism.

Representative of the jury of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Check-in Model and Funny Symbol Design contest answers questions in the program

In response to the theme of the week, travel companies are developing new tours and offering incentives for eco-friendly travel. Accommodation providers are encouraged to use environmentally-friendly materials in their hotels.

The Tourism Week will be officially launched on the morning of December 4 in front of the City Post Office. The week will also include events such as the Techcombank International Marathon Ho Chi Minh City, an experiential program for exploring the city through doodle art, and the announcement of new tourism products from districts, district-level towns, and tours to stimulate tourism in Ho Chi Minh City.

During this time, the Department of Tourism is also launching a competition for the design of travel check-in models and fun symbols of tourism in Ho Chi Minh City from November 2 to November 26, 2023. The competition aims to search for and select unique design ideas for check-in models and tourism symbols that convey the local culture, history, and people’s identity. The competition is intended to create new tourism products with a unique identity, contributing to the appeal of the Ho Chi Minh City tourism brand.

@Thanhnien.vn