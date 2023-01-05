Ho Chi Minh City tourism earns 5,900 billion in New Year’s Eve

With 1.6 million visitors, Ho Chi Minh City estimated tourism revenue to reach 5,943 billion VND during 2023 New Year holiday.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has just reported on the results of attracting tourists to the city during the New Year 2023 (3 days off), according to which, the locality has welcomed about 35,000 international visitors; 1.6 million visitors came to visit at tourist sites, 215,000 visitors at accommodation establishments with room occupancy of about 85%. Tourism revenue is estimated at 5,943 billion VND.

A group of tourists arrived in the city in early 2023 at the International Terminal – Tan Son Nhat International Airport on the morning of January 1, 2023. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism)

From now until the 2023 Lunar New Year, travel service businesses in the area have prepared travel programs to suit the needs of visitors. In addition to the tour associated with the Mekong Delta and Southeast regions, in 2023, the city has a program of one product per district.

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City travel businesses focus on experiential tours in Ho Chi Minh City, visitors have 58 sightseeing programs to choose from half-day tours or 1-2 days to experience city sightseeing. For example, the tour Back to the old battlefield following the footsteps of the Saigon Rangers – Independence Palace; Journey to follow Uncle Ho’s footsteps; Saigon Special Forces – Special Forces of Sac forest (Can Gio district); Driving Vespa to explore District 3; District 4 – Cu Lao in the middle of the city; District 6 – “Small” stories in the heart of Cho Lon…

Meanwhile, Dam Sen Cultural Park offers a number of programs to attract visitors from the 1st to the 8th of the Lunar New Year; Suoi Tien Cultural Park launches many products and services to serve tourists during the Lunar New Year in 2023 such as Suoi Tien Coconut Farm, Cuu Farm; Flower field; Mini Zoo and more than 100 game items, attractions throughout the park.

From now until December 28, the Ao Dai Museum will decorate traditional Tet scenes in Vietnamese villages, serving the needs of visitors to rent Ao Dai for photography. Ticket prices are reduced from 5% for groups of 10 or more guests, there is also a lucky lottery for visitors from 4-8 Tet. In addition, more than 30 hotels and 60 restaurants in Ho Chi Minh City still maintain registered promotions and incentives when participating in Tourism Week 2022.

@ Vietnamnet