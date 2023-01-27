Ho Chi Minh City tourism collects 6,300 billion VND during the Lunar New Year

The Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City has just reported on the operation situation during the Lunar New Year in 2023 of tourism businesses in the city.

According to information from leading travel agencies, due to prolonged Lunar New Year holiday and close to New Year, the number of visitors for Lunar New Year 2023 will increase much more than New Year holiday at the beginning of the year in most tour itineraries.

The destinations chosen by tourists during the Lunar New Year this year are Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Sapa, the North and the Central region… The city’s travel agency serves about 23,000 visitors traveling to different destinations with a revenue of about 148 billion VND during the Lunar New Year (the number is estimated to be implemented until the 5th of Tet).

For the foreign segment, there are about 18,000 tourists traveling to other countries, bringing in revenue of about 432 billion VND. The number of international visitors to Ho Chi Minh City to travel to the provinces is about 3,500 times with a revenue of about 27 billion VND from the US, Japan, Taiwan, Germany, Thailand, England…

With the development of new tourism products, exploiting new attractions in the city’s districts, this Lunar New Year, travel businesses have served about 18,000 visitors to Ho Chi Minh City with about 17 billion VND in revenue.

Accommodation capacity of hotels in the city continues to increase, ranging from 80-85% because after 3 years of being affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, the city welcomes a large number of international tourists; Overseas Vietnamese visitors to celebrate Tet and family reunions also increased sharply.

During the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in 2023, attractions in Ho Chi Minh City organize many games, programs, estimate the number of visitors to attractions in the city (Dam Sen, Suoi Tien, Cu Chi Tunnels, Dan Xay…) reached more than 80,000 visitors with a revenue of about 60 billion VND during the last Lunar New Year.

It is estimated that from January 19 (the 28th of Tet) to January 26 (the 5th of the Lunar New Year), international visitors to Ho Chi Minh City are estimated at about 65,000; visitors at resorts, tourist spots, entertainment and service places… estimated at 1.7 million; Guests staying at accommodation facilities are estimated at about 250,000 turns. Room capacity is estimated at 85%. Revenue is estimated at about 6,300 billion VND.

@ Vietnamnet