Ho Chi Minh City to Trial Electric Tourist Cars. Here’s How

The transport department of Ho Chi Minh City has suggested to the city’s people’s committee that a pilot program be initiated for 200 tourist electric cars in the city center.

The proposal entails using 200 electric cars with 5-14 seats and a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour to transport tourists around the city. Tickets will cost between VND 10,000-50,000 per trip, while customers may pay VND 100,000 for a day trip or VND 70,000-250,000 to hire the entire car for a trip.

The pilot program for electric cars will occur in three stages, with the first stage launching on April 30th, utilizing 70 cars operating in District 1 between Nha Rong Wharf and Van Don Wharf. The second stage will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023, expanding to District 5 on roads like Hung Vuong, Nguyen Chi Thanh, Nguyen Thi Nho, Le Quang Sung, Ngo Nhan Tinh, Vo Van Kiet, and Nguyen Van Cu.

From the first quarter of 2024, the pilot program will expand to districts 3, 10, and Thu Duc City, with 200 cars running around the clock but not during inclement weather.

The department believes that the electric cars will fulfill the growing demand for tourist transportation and connect to other modes of transportation like public buses and bicycles. However, some local residents oppose the proposal, citing that the cars are not suitable for the city’s weather and road conditions and will worsen traffic congestion.

Previously, the city launched three bus routes using 12-seater electric vehicles, with only two currently operating in Phu My Hung Urban Area and District 7. The city also piloted a bus route using large electric vehicles running from Vinhomes Grand Park in Thu Duc City to District 1 last March, with plans for five routes in the city center.