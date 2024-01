Specifically, the Phu Quoc High-Speed Boat Joint Stock Company, the project investor, plans to launch the first high-speed ferry from Saigon to Con Dao on February 23, 2024. The ferry departs from the Saigon Hiep Phuoc port area, Nha Be district, heading to Con Dao.

The ferry is expected to carry over 1,000 passengers, with a travel time of about 5 hours (one way) covering a distance of approximately 230 km.

Additionally, for passengers who wish to depart from the Bach Dang port, the organizing unit will arrange a transfer ferry to the Saigon – Hiep Phuoc port for boarding the ferry to Con Dao. It is noted that the unit is calculating the lowest transfer ticket prices.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport, the Ho Chi Minh City – Con Dao water transport route has been added to the water transport route list by the Ministry of Transport. This water route not only promotes the development of domestic water transport but also meets the travel needs of the people and tourists as Con Dao prepares to implement the project to upgrade the airport.

This water ferry route is also part of the waterway development plan for Ho Chi Minh City in the 2023 – 2025 period. The early operation of the Ho Chi Minh City – Con Dao high-speed ferry route contributes to the development of water transport and tourism between Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

