Ho Chi Minh City to cut off water in 9 districts at the weekend

Saigon Water Corporation (SAWACO) has announced that it will temporarily suspend water supply to 9 districts and communes in Ho Chi Minh City over the weekend to carry out maintenance work at the Tan Hiep Water Plant.

The water outage and maintenance of the water plant is to provide continuous clean water to the people. Photo: TL

According to the Vietnam News Agency, SAWACO’s decision to suspend water supply is to maintain the water plant and provide continuous clean water to residents. The water cut is expected to take place from 10:00 PM on March 25 (Saturday) to 4:00 AM on March 26 (Sunday) and will affect 9 districts and communes.

Specifically, the affected areas include wards 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 16 (District 8); Tan Tuc town, Vinh Loc A and B communes, Pham Van Hai, Binh Loi, Le Minh Xuan, Tan Kien, Tan Nhut, Binh Chanh, An Phu Tay, Tan Quy Tay, Hung Long, Phong Phu, Binh Hung (Binh Chanh district).

At the same time, many areas will have weak water supply, including Binh Tan district, Hoc Mon district, and some wards in districts 6, 12, Go Vap, Tan Phu, and Tan Binh.

During the water plant maintenance, SAWACO will increase water supply to residents in critical areas using water trucks and regulate support from the transmission network. They will monitor developments in the water supply network to coordinate water sources appropriately and resolve any arising issues.

