Ho Chi Minh City strives to welcome 6 million international visitors in 2024

Ho Chi Minh City will focus on tourism products catering to markets with rapid growth potential, large visitor numbers, high spending capacity, and longer stays.

In 2024, the tourism industry in Ho Chi Minh City expects to welcome a significant number of visitors from markets such as South Korea, Japan, India, China, etc., as all tourism and service activities are restored.

The city will concentrate on implementing solutions, emphasizing the improvement of the quality of tourism products, and achieving the goal of welcoming 6 million international visitors, 38 million domestic visitors, with the total tourism revenue reaching 190 trillion VND.

The city will prioritize tourism products serving markets with the potential for rapid growth, large customer base, high spending capacity, and longer stays, such as MICE tourism, golf, cruise tourism, and the development of culinary, entertainment, and shopping activities.

In early December, CNN released the annual report from the global market research company Euromonitor International, listing the top 100 cities as the world’s leading destinations for 2023. Vietnam has two representatives in the top 100: Ho Chi Minh City ranks 85th, and the capital Hanoi ranks 98th.

This indicates that Ho Chi Minh City is a convergence of diverse cultures with a variety of tourism products. It is known as the “city that never sleeps” with vibrant entertainment and activities both day and night. Not only is it a dynamic and youthful city, but Ho Chi Minh City is also recognized as a place preserving many unique cultural and historical values. Many landmarks and museums within the city are well-known to both domestic and international visitors.

