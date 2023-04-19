Ho Chi Minh City: Strengthens COVID-19 prevention and control during the April 30 – May 1 holiday

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the number of COVID-19 cases began to rise slightly, with the majority of cases concentrating on the elderly, as well as the appearance of XBB.1.5 sub-variant, and herd immunity to COVID-19 is starting to decline.

[Covid-19 cases in Ho Chi Minh City surge, with emergence of XBB.1.5 variant]

The majority of patients in the isolation ward for COVID-19 treatment at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City are older and have a variety of underlying medical conditions. Doctors believe that one of the reasons for COVID-19 is antibody deficiency.

According to the Department of Health in Ho Chi Minh City, immunity to SARS-CoV-2 has dropped from 98.7% in September 2022 to 96.7%. In the current situation, the revival of the “Campaign to protect people in risk groups” should be considered.

The entire country will be on vacation in the near future, according to specialists, and the changing seasons, and hot and humid weather, are good circumstances for the growth of viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. Therefore, when visiting public locations, individuals should take proactive precautions, such as wearing masks and sanitizing their hands.

@vtv.vn