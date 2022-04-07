Ho Chi Minh City spends 93 billion to connect buses with 11 elevated metro stations

The project of more than 93 billion VND to connect bus routes with 11 metro stations No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) has just been approved by the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City on April 7.

Project metro No. 1 Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien currently reaches more than 89% and is being prepared for trial operation from the end of this year, Ho Chi Minh City wants to soon invest in building synchronous technical infrastructure, serving people to access the most convenient stations.

The project to enhance accessibility and organize the connection of bus routes with the station of metro No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) is proposed with an investment of more than 93 billion VND from the city budget, to be implemented from 2022 to 2024. The project will be implemented by the Center for Public Transport Management of Ho Chi Minh City.

These bus routes connect 11 elevated metro stations of the line, including: Van Thanh, Tan Cang, Thao Dien, An Phu, Rach Chiec, Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, Thu Duc, Hi-Tech Park, National University, Suoi Tien bus station.

This content was approved by the City Council on the afternoon of April 7.

Stations will be arranged with pedestrian walkways, bus shelters, bus parking, private parking, pick-up and drop-off places for buses, taxis, and bus stops on Hanoi highway (for bus routes going to the main axis), renovating sidewalks parallel to Hanoi highway, pedestrian walkways, road markings, signs, etc.

According to the traffic industry forecast, the passenger transport demand of metro No. 1 is very large. Besides, the current level of population distribution and development of the city will not bring into full play the operational capacity of the railway line No. 1. Therefore, the metro needs the support of buses to collect, relieve passengers from stations to neighborhoods and vice versa.

Metro No. 1 Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien is the first urban railway in Ho Chi Minh City, with an investment of more than 43,700 billion VND. The project has 14 stations, including 3 underground stations and 11 elevated stations. Currently, 14/17 metro trains have been brought to Ho Chi Minh City.

Zing News

