Ho Chi Minh City seizes 26 tons of sugar without receipts

The functional force of Ho Chi Minh City has just temporarily seized 530 bags of sugar from a business household in District 6 because they lacked usage time and accompanying invoices.

According to the General Department of Market Management, the Market Management Team No. 3 (Market Management Department of Ho Chi Minh City) recently cooperated with the Economic Police Department and related parties to inspect a sugar business household in Cao Van Lau, Ward 2, District 6, Ho Chi Minh City.

After the inspection, the functional forces discovered and temporarily seized 530 bags of refined sugar, with a weight of 26.5 tons, still in unused packaging. Among them, most of the bags came from Thailand but there was no production date or usage time on the packaging.

At the same time, these sugar products only had foreign language original labels, without any Vietnamese auxiliary labels, invoices proving the origin of goods, or accompanying quality documents. The total value of the goods at the listed price is over VND 450 million.

Currently, all seized goods are being held temporarily for processing according to regulations.

More than 26 tons of refined sugar with no expiry date were seized. Photo: QLTT

Previously, on March 23, Market Management Team No. 2 also inspected 4 trucks and 1 storage and trading location at the Branch of Hoang Nam Transport and Trading Production Co., Ltd., located at No. 158 TA13 Street, Ward 3, Thoi An Ward, District 12, Ho Chi Minh City.

Through the inspection, Ho Chi Minh City has temporarily seized 1,186 LPG gas cylinders with signs of counterfeit labels and the above-mentioned 4 trucks were transferred to the gas company warehouse in Thu Duc for preservation, clarification, and processing according to regulations.

