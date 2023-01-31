Ho Chi Minh City residents spend 430 billion VND traveling abroad during Tet

During Tet holiday, travel businesses in Ho Chi Minh City serve about 18,000 tourists traveling abroad with a revenue of about 432 billion VND.

The Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City has just reported to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on tourism activities of the city during the Lunar New Year holiday 2023.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, this year travel is no longer restricted and reserved as before. Long Tet holiday is also the basis for a strong increase in tourists during Lunar New Year.

According to travel agencies, tourists tend to go in small groups, family groups or known friends, limit the number of strangers participating in tour, do not cram too many attractions on the tour. High-class resort tours, free & easy tours (airfare combos, luxury hotels) will continue to be the trend chosen by many customers in 2023.

This year’s Tet is still partly affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, but tourists are excited about the plan to travel abroad, to the places that have returned to normal, the visa policy is more convenient. Favorite destinations are Thailand, Japan, Korea, Europe and the US. For foreign tourists, travel businesses in Ho Chi Minh City serve about 18,000 visitors with a revenue of over 432 billion VND.

Vietnamese tourists visit Japan on Tet holiday. Photo: TST Tourist.

Ms. Nguyen Nguyet Van Khanh – Director of Marketing Department, Vietravel Company shared: “We recorded that the total number of tourists registered for Tet tourism exceeded 47,000 visitors, much higher than last year. Traditional destinations such as Thailand, Japan, Korea, Europe and the US always attract many registered customers, even customers choose to buy in advance tours departing from March and April this year.”

She also added that on the first day of the Lunar New Year alone, more than 1,500 tourists departed with the company.

In the country, the destinations that are prioritized by tourists are Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Sapa, famous tourist destinations in the North and Central… Travel businesses in the city have served about approx. 23,000 tourists travel to provinces and cities in the country with a revenue of 148 billion VND during this Lunar New Year.

The number of international visitors to Ho Chi Minh City to travel to the provinces is about 3,500 times with a revenue of approximately 27 billion VND, coming from the US, Japan, Taiwan, Germany, Thailand, UK…

With the development of a series of new tourism products, exploitation of new attractions, the last Lunar New Year, travel businesses have served about 18,000 visitors to Ho Chi Minh City with a revenue of 17 billion VND.

Accommodation capacity of hotels in the city continues to increase, ranging from 80-85% because the city welcomes a large number of international tourists and overseas Vietnamese to Vietnam to celebrate Tet. Guests staying at the accommodation facilities are estimated at about 250,000, revenue is estimated at about 6,300 billion VND.

