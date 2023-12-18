Ho Chi Minh City: Requires inspection and handling of encroachment on roads and sidewalks

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has reported an increase in people violating regulations by stopping, parking, and occupying roads and sidewalks to conduct business or to park two-wheeled vehicles. This situation is particularly problematic in crowded areas and locations.

The department has identified 64 crowded places in Ho Chi Minh City, such as walking streets, shopping centers, schools, and hospitals, that have a complicated situation of stopping, parking, and occupying the road and sidewalks, which can cause disorder and potential traffic accidents.

To address this issue, the Department of Transport has requested functional units and local authorities to strengthen their management, and regularly inspect, and handle organizations and individuals who violate the regulations.

Marking sidewalks for pedestrians

To create more space for pedestrians, many sidewalks in Ho Chi Minh City have been marked with lines, temporarily allowing motorbikes to park for free, provided that a sidewalk of more than 1.5 meters is left according to regulations. Shortly, the department will seek opinions from households to build parking spaces and small businesses for a fee.

District 1 currently has 85 roads that are eligible for the temporary use of part of the sidewalk. According to statistics, Ho Chi Minh City has 1,238 roads with a roadway width of 7.5 m or more and 929 roads with sidewalks of 3 m or more in width. District 1 proposes a fee for temporarily using sidewalks for business at 50,000-100,000 VND/m2/month. The fee for using the roadbed for parking cars, motorbikes, and bicycles is 180,000-350,000 VND/m2/month.

It is expected that a part of the road and sidewalks will be used for parking, small businesses, and fees in 2024. Local authorities at ward and commune levels will collect opinions from people and householders with facades on these sidewalks.