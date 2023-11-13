Ho Chi Minh City: Renovating river banks to plant sunflower fields

The East bank of the Saigon River passes through Thu Thiem urban area and Thu Duc City is currently undergoing significant development. Workers are busy with tasks such as leveling the ground, constructing embankments and sidewalks, and preparing land for flower growth. In just a few days, this area will be transformed into a beautiful landscape of brilliant sunflowers, attracting a large number of people to come and enjoy during the upcoming holidays and New Year.

This renovation project aims to enhance the beauty of the Saigon River bank, starting from the Ba Son Bridge to the roof of the tunnel across the Saigon River. This area is located opposite Bach Dang Wharf Park and Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1. The project will further ensure the architectural correlation on both sides of the Saigon River, connecting Thu Duc City and District 1.

After the renovation, this place will become a new entertainment destination, especially during the approaching Tet holiday. The project will not only offer a pleasant experience to the visitors but also open new opportunities for business and investment in the area.

@vtv.vn