Ho Chi Minh City prospered in many aspects in Quarter 1

At the press conference on the socio-economic results of the first quarter of 2022 and the 5th session of the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City, term X taking place on the afternoon of April 7, Mr. Dang Quoc Toan, Chief of the Office of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, announced the report. Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic results in the first quarter of 2022. In general, the economic recovery and development of the city in the first quarter has many quite comprehensive improvements; All areas have had good growth, especially since March, showing that the City’s direction and management solutions have brought positive results in many fields.

The growth rate of gross domestic product (GRDP) in the first quarter of 2022 is estimated to increase by 1.88% over the same period. From a deep decline in the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively -24.97% and -11.64%, the city’s economy has now achieved positive growth, this signal shows that the city is recovering Faster than expected. Total realized state budget revenue is estimated at 121,000 billion VND, reaching 31.31% of the estimate, up 9.41% over the same period.

Ho Chi Minh City Press conference to announce socio-economic results in the first quarter of 2022

The city effectively maintains the market stabilization program; Although the growth rate of the tourism industry decreased compared to the same period last year, there are many positive and strong recovery signals, especially the Government’s permission to open the door to tourists from March 15, 2022.

In addition to the positive aspects, although some indicators have been improved, they have not met the requirements, of which the total retail sales of consumer goods and services in the first three months of the year decreased by 4.8% over the same period last year. shows that consumer purchasing power has not fully recovered. Some key industries of the city are still slow to recover, in which the electronics manufacturing industry is estimated to decrease by 12.92% over the same period, affecting the recovery momentum of the city’s economic growth.

To drastically implement the key socio-economic tasks of 2022, in the second quarter of Ho Chi Minh City determined to focus on key tasks: effectively controlling the COVID-19 epidemic, ensuring flexible adaptation. safe operation in epidemic conditions; adjust the plan for allocation and supplement of medium-term public investment capital; promote administrative reform activities, improve the investment and business environment, solve and remove obstacles and difficulties of people and businesses; complete the procedures for requesting investment in the construction of Ring Road 3 in Ho Chi Minh City, and prepare for site clearance for the project. Speeding up the completion of Metro 1 and investing in Metro 2…

Source: vtv.vn