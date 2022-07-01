Ho Chi Minh City proposes to build a large-scale port in Can Gio

Ho Chi Minh City is proposing to build an international transshipment port in Can Gio (HCMC) with a wharf of about 7.2 km, able to receive container ships of up to 250,000 DWT, with a total estimated investment of about 6 billion USD.

According to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the volume of goods through the seaport in Ho Chi Minh City has grown by an average of 7.34% in the period 2015-2020. Photo: H.P

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just sent a proposal to the Prime Minister on the construction of an international transshipment container port in Can Gio district. According to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Can Gio wharf area at the mouth of Cai Mep river is located at a location with favorable natural conditions in terms of channel depth and geographical location located on international maritime routes that can accommodate container ships with a tonnage of 250,000 DWT (24,000 Teus) operates on Europe, Africa, and Americas routes.

Therefore, this area has conditions to form an international transshipment container port, creating a competitive advantage with other countries in the region, creating a breakthrough in marine economic development for Ho Chi Minh City and the whole country.

According to the project proposal report of MSC/TIL Group together with Vietnam Maritime Corporation – JSC (VIMC) and Saigon Port (collectively referred to as the investor), in terms of scale, the project has about 7.2 km of wharf, can receive the world’s largest container ship today (24,000 TEUs), throughput capacity 10 – 15 million Teus, total investment is expected to be about 6 billion USD.

The project is divided into 7 investment phases. The investor wishes to start the construction of phase 1 in 2024 and put it into operation in 2027. The final phase is invested and exploited in 2040.

In addition, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City also proposed to consider and adjust the seaport planning of Can Gio wharf area in the direction of adjusting and supplementing the function of an international transshipment container port and deploying investment right in the period of 2021 – 2030 according to regulations.

According to the master plan for development of Vietnam’s seaport system in the period of 2021 – 2030, with a vision to 2050 approved by the Prime Minister in September 2021, the Can Gio district area is a potential port of seaport group number 4.

Potential ports in Can Gio district have the function of serving socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding areas; there are general, container, bulk cargo and international passenger berths developed synchronously with the transport infrastructure connecting the port. These potential ports can accommodate ships of up to 150,000 tons or larger when eligible, passenger ships of 225,000 GT (ship’s tonnage).

@ Saigon Times