Ho Chi Minh City: Proposal to pilot fee-based culinary business on Nguyen Hue walking street

Nguyen Hue Walking Street currently presents a great opportunity for businesses, with 28 available locations and 4 hotels, as well as 24 food and beverage establishments already in operation. By allowing hotels and food and beverage establishments to operate on sidewalks, the services available to the public can be diversified, and the situation of street vendors and spontaneous establishments causing insecurity and order can be minimized.

Furthermore, District 1 has proposed an exciting new “Art Path” pilot program, aimed at serving both domestic and international tourists visiting Ho Chi Minh City. Under this program, Nguyen Hue walking street will be divided into several separate areas, each with distinct functions. The President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park area, for instance, will organize cultural and political activities, while the area between President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park and Ton Duc Thang Street will host festivals, sports, and art performances, and the area adjacent to Ton Duc Thang Street will host advertising and entertainment activities.

To ensure that the new developments are well-managed, the District 1 People’s Committee has also proposed a plan to manage and organize the pilot reception of 6 branch roads adjacent to Nguyen Hue Street, including Nguyen Thiep Street, Mac Thi Buoi, Ngo Duc Ke, Hai Trieu, Huynh Thuc Khang, and Ton That Thiep. This plan calls for organizing a motorbike parking area on weekends to serve residents and tourists and is expected to be a boon for all concerned.

