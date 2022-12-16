Ho Chi Minh City prepares to invest in Thu Thiem 4 bridge

Thu Thiem 4 Bridge will have iconic architecture, in harmony with the landscape of the Saigon River, playing role of connecting Thu Thiem urban area with new urban area in the south.

Thu Thiem urban area. Photo: Quynh Danh.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has just approved plan to select contractor (project preparation step) to conduct research on building Thu Thiem 4 bridge under the public-private partnership (PPP) method.

It is estimated that the cost of calling for bids in 3 bidding packages is about 708 million VND, including Preparation of request documents and evaluation of proposals for consulting, surveying and completing pre-feasibility study reports; Survey, prepare pre-feasibility study report; Verification of the pre-feasibility study report. These bidding packages are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Thu Thiem 4 bridge is expected to be 2,160 m long, starting at the intersection of Tan Thuan 2 – Nguyen Van Linh bridge across Thu Thiem new urban area, ending at the intersection between the North-South trunk road with the R4 route.

Perspective of Thu Thiem bridge 4. Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Economics.

Thu Thiem 4 Bridge is identified as one of the important traffic infrastructure works, which should be prioritized for investment to gradually complete the technical infrastructure of this area.

With the role of connecting traffic between Thu Thiem new urban area and Saigon South urban area, Thu Thiem 4 bridge contributes to urban embellishment, solving traffic congestion, creating favorable conditions for the promotion and rapid development of both eastern and southern urban areas of the city.

Thu Thiem new urban area has 5 bridges and river tunnels connecting with other areas of the city. In addition to Thu Thiem and Ba Son bridges and the tunnel crossing the Saigon River in operation, from Thu Thiem new urban area, there are also Thu Thiem 3 bridges connecting District 4, Thu Thiem 4 bridges connecting District 7 and pedestrian bridges over Bach Dang wharf (District 1).

