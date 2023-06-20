Ho Chi Minh City Police to auction nearly 240 confiscated motorcycles

An auction company has recently announced the auction of assets belonging to District 11 Police, Ho Chi Minh City. The lot includes 239 two-wheeled motorcycles that have violated administrative regulations. The origin of these motorcycles is all used property that has been confiscated by the state treasury due to administrative violations.

Notably, this lot consists of 33 motorcycles in their original condition (suitable for registration) and 206 motorcycles for scrap. The starting price for this lot is nearly 250 million Vietnamese dong, equivalent to an average of over 1 million dong per motorcycle. The required deposit is 49 million dong.

These assets are currently being stored at Warehouse 113 G/9 Lac Long Quan (District 11). The auction for this asset lot will take place in the afternoon of June 30.

At the end of May, the People’s Committee of Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune (Hoc Mon District, Ho Chi Minh City) also auctioned off two lots of motorcycles, consisting of 226 two-wheeled motorcycles that have violated administrative regulations (115 motorcycles in lot 1 and 111 motorcycles in lot 2).

The origin of these motorcycles is all used property that has been confiscated by the state treasury due to administrative violations. The starting price for the first lot was 74.75 million dong, and the second lot was 72.2 million dong.

Earlier, the Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08, Ho Chi Minh City Police) also publicly announced an invitation to organizations to auction off seized motorcycles that have violated regulations and have had their asset disposal plans approved.

According to the announcement, the asset lot consists of 5,328 seized vehicles, including vehicles that have violated administrative regulations, comprising 4 four-wheeled cargo vehicles, 3 three-wheeled vehicles, and 5,321 motorcycles. The starting price is nearly 4 billion dong.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Le Manh Ha, Deputy Chief of the Advisory Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Police, if the seized property is held beyond the temporary custody period and the owner cannot be identified, the police must make two public announcements.

After one year from the second announcement (public posting) on various public media channels, if no one comes to claim the property within 5 days, the authorized agency can proceed with the confiscation. Then, the police can develop a plan to handle and auction off the assets.

“The process of confiscation, destruction, and auctioning of seized property that has violated administrative regulations takes a long time due to various procedures. Therefore, the prolonged detention of vehicles leads to their degradation, damage, and wastage,” said Lieutenant Colonel Ha.

