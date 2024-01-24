Ho Chi Minh City plans to pilot 200 electric vehicles to serve tourists

The pilot project of electric passenger transport in Ho Chi Minh City will be implemented from the first quarter of 2024 until the end of 2025. Electric vehicles will operate within limited areas on selected routes in districts 1, 4, 5, and 6.

Ho Chi Minh City will pilot electric car routes to transport tourists. Illustration photo: TTXVN

Information from the Department of Transport indicates that the agency has recently submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for approval a pilot project using four-wheeled electric vehicles for sightseeing and tourism transportation. The plan is expected to be implemented from the first quarter of 2024 to the end of 2025.

The parking area to serve tourists at 23 September Park will be operational from 6 am to 12 am daily. The maximum number of electric vehicles operating during the pilot phase is 200 four-wheeled vehicles with seating capacities ranging from 5 to 14 passengers. Drivers must hold a driver’s license from category B2 and above and undergo training according to the regulations of the Ministry of Transport.

According to the project, electric vehicles will operate within limited areas on specified routes in districts 1, 4, 5, and 6.

The district 1 – district 4 area includes routes such as Nha Rong Wharf – Khanh Hoi Bridge – Ton Duc Thang – Nguyen Binh Khiem – Nguyen Thi Minh Khai – Hoang Sa – Hai Ba Trung – Nguyen Thi Minh Khai – Nguyen Van Cu – Vo Van Kiet – Calmette Bridge – Doan Van Bo – Hoang Dieu – Nguyen Tat Thanh – Nha Rong Wharf.

In the district 5 – district 6 area, there are routes such as Nguyen Van Cu – Nguyen Trai – Nguyen Tri Phuong – Hung Vuong – Hong Bang – Nguyen Thi Nho – Le Quang Sung – Pham Dinh Ho – Thap Muoi – Hai Thuong Lan Ong – Vo Van Kiet – Nguyen Van Cu.

The operating company is Saigon Public Transport Limited Liability Company, responsible for providing and updating the list of electric vehicles participating in the pilot program on the project’s management software system.

As per the operating company’s proposal, the fare per trip ranges from 10,000 VND to 50,000 VND per person, and the rental price for the entire vehicle is between 70,000 VND and 250,000 VND per trip.

@Thesaigontimes