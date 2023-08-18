Ho Chi Minh City plans to launch fireworks and release hot air balloons on September 2

Information about Ho Chi Minh City having fireworks on the occasion of September 2 was laid out by reporters at a press conference on the economy and society on the afternoon of August 17.

In response to this, Chief of Office of the Department of Culture and Sports Lam Ngo Hoang Anh stated that on the occasion of National Day, September 2, Ho Chi Minh City would hold a photo exhibition, as well as offer incense and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang.

In addition, on the evening of September 2, the city will arrange a street art lighting program and a special art program to commemorate National Day on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street (District 1).

According to Mr. Hoang Anh, the Ho Chi Minh City Command has provided written advice to the City People’s Committee on a proposal to stage a fireworks show on September 2nd and is presently awaiting official clearance.

On September 2, from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., Ho Chi Minh City is planning to launch fireworks at two locations: high altitude at the Saigon River tunnel and low altitude at Dam Sen cultural park.

The Department of Culture and Sports also urged the City People’s Committee to permit the launching of hot air balloons to commemorate this important event.

The event is scheduled for September 2 and 3 on Nguyen Thien Thanh Street in Thu Duc City. Mr. Hoang Anh stated that he will notify the news agency as soon as the City People’s Committee gives formal clearance.

@tuoitre.vn