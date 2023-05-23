Ho Chi Minh City piloted 200 electric cars for tourism

Ho Chi Minh City leaders have just instructed the implementation of this project to boost tourism in the city, improve public passenger transportation, and restrict the use of personal motor cars in traffic.

The city will operate around 200 4-wheel electric vehicles with seating capacities ranging from 5 to 14 seats. Vehicle drivers must have a B2 or higher driving license and undertake professional training in compliance with Ministry of Transport standards. Fees shall be registered and notified in accordance with applicable rules.

The expected price is 10,000 – 50,000 VND / hour, 100,000 VND / day, and the rental price for the whole trip is 70,000 – 250,000 VND / trip.

Furthermore, passengers can agree on each trip, hourly and daily, based on the travel route agreed upon with the passenger prior to implementation.

Phase 1 will test operations along the main routes in District 1, then continue to District 5 through Tran Hung Dao Street.

