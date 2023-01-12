Ho Chi Minh City pilot online car registration

On January 11, the Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City officially launched the website for online car registration in Ho Chi Minh City at https://dangkiemxetphcm.com.

Registrar performing duties at the Center for Motor Vehicle Registration 50-02S

In the immediate future, the Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City will pilot application at the registration units of the Department, which is the 50-01S Motor Vehicle Registration Center; 50-02S Motor Vehicle Registration Center; Motor Vehicle Registration Center 50-03S. This website serves organizations, businesses and people who need to register their vehicles, register for ordinal numbers to carry out vehicle inspection at registration units in the city.

Previously, people had to bring vehicles to get a direct number, waiting in line. The inclusion of this online registration website will help vehicle owners reduce travel time and costs, and can optionally choose a registration unit that is suitable for the vehicle’s travel route; At the same time, limit the congestion of vehicles when stopping and waiting for the inspection turn in front of the area of the registration units.

To ensure effective implementation, the Department of Transport requires the registration units of the Department to receive and implement the pilot; organize information, propaganda and instructions at the unit about getting the ordinal number of vehicle inspection at the website, so that the vehicle owners can timely grasp and access to use the service.

Along with that, the Centers monitor and receive comments from people, businesses and problems and difficulties in the implementation process, promptly synthesize reports to the Department to gradually complete and restore effective public service.

Through the pilot process, the Department of Transport will receive suggestions and report to the Ministry of Transport as a basis to expand and apply to the entire system of registration units in the city.

Previously, many motor vehicle registration centers in Ho Chi Minh City stopped operating because of suspension, insufficient force of registrars, search warrants from authorities, and the expiration of land lease contracts.

Currently, in Ho Chi Minh City, there are only 8/17 motor vehicle registration centers operating, with a daily capacity of 1,300 vehicles (compared to the maximum capacity of 3,710 vehicles as before). Along with that, at the end of the year, people go to register more than in previous months, leading to a congestion of vehicles for vehicle inspection.

@Cafef