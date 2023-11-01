Home » Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council – People’s Committee headquarters attracted nearly 7,000 visitors
Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council – People’s Committee headquarters attracted nearly 7,000 visitors

Recently, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism said that to date, the program has organized over 6,900 visitors to visit the People's Council - People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

by Linh Vu
The program to visit the relics of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council - People's Committee attracted thousands of visitors

The program that enables tourists to visit the national historic and artistic sites of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council – People’s Committee headquarters is growing in popularity. Many visitors from the Northern provinces are interested in the program.

Previously, the People’s Council – People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City welcomed guests on October 28 and 29. Visitors can tour the headquarters and view the “The Beauty of Kindness – The Love of People of Ho Chi Minh City” photo exhibition. The exhibition displays over 20 photos showcasing the city’s kind, compassionate, and grateful residents. The photos depict a wide range of activities, such as volunteering for blood donation and helping the poor and those affected by natural disasters.

In future visits, residents and tourists have the opportunity to learn more about the city’s cultural characteristics, lifestyle, and people through thematic exhibitions. November’s theme is “Ho Chi Minh City, a River City Rich in Cultural Identity” (November 25 and 26) and the December theme is “Children’s Colors” (December 30 and 31). The program is expected to continue being a highlight of the tourism stimulus package at the end of 2023.

Sẽ có 5 đợt tham quan miễn phí trụ sở HĐND và UBND TP Hồ Chí Minh | VTV.VN

Visitors must register in advance and arrive at the tour location 15 minutes before the registered time to complete security procedures. Visitors must also bring their ID card or passport for verification.

Tourists are not allowed to bring luggage, handbags, backpacks, cameras, weapons, poisons, banned substances, flammable or explosive substances into the tour area. Smoking is prohibited, and visitors must not write or draw on monument walls. Recording, filming, or live streaming is not permitted in areas where visitors are not allowed. Visitors must not engage in activities other than sightseeing and must dress appropriately (no shorts or sleeveless shirts) and wear shoes or sandals with straps.

