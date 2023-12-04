Ho Chi Minh City: Painting murals on city walls to remove illegal advertisements

This project aims to celebrate and honor the liberation of South Vietnam and the reunification of the country by the Ho Chi Minh City Police Youth Union. The project is set to continue until 2025 and focuses on eliminating littering points on the streets, removing junk advertisements, and contributing to repelling social evils like black credit. The project also aims to make the streets of the city look more beautiful and welcoming.

The project includes paintings of Vietnamese village landscapes that are artfully created on the walls, refreshing the space and bringing a new look to the city. The works are not only done in the center of Ho Chi Minh City but in many districts as well. The artists behind the mural painting group, “Beautiful Vietnam”, take their inspiration from the Vietnamese landscape and bring it to the city streets. They aim to contribute to developing tourism and creating a more pleasant landscape for the city. The people of Ho Chi Minh City have received the works on the wall very well, making the artists feel gratified and content.

Cu Chi district is the first in Ho Chi Minh City to clean up street-smearing advertisements. After cleaning up illegal advertising, the roads and areas are handed over to the People’s Committee and commune police for management. Many other districts have also removed illegal advertising products, especially those related to black credit, to ensure social order and safety.

Captain Dang Van Thang, Deputy Head of the Youth Department at Ho Chi Minh City Police, said, “At locations with black credit activities, we will make efforts to remove advertisements and put new colors on the walls with beautiful paintings. This will contribute to ensuring political security and make the streets look more inviting.”

The eight mural paintings are not just supported by the people of the same province but also attract a large number of tourists who come to enjoy and admire them. It’s reassuring to see that such initiatives exist that aim to improve the city’s landscape and make it more livable for all.

@vtv.vn