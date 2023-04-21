Ho Chi Minh City overloaded with social insurance withdrawal applications

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Tran Dung Ha said that the unit is overloaded because of too many submitted files, and the agency is currently lacking more than 100 personnel.

Speaking at a press conference on the socio-economic situation in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of April 20, Mr. Tran Dung Ha, Deputy Director of the Social Insurance (SI) of Ho Chi Minh City, said that in the first quarter, they received 516,294 files of various types, processed and returned results for more than 495,000 files, and had more than 30,400 overdue files, accounting for 0.05%. Among them, from the beginning of the year until April 10, the total number of files receiving social insurance benefits in the city at one time was 40,111.

At the same time, in the first quarter of this year, nearly 26,000 people received social insurance benefits at one time, an increase of 6.12% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 16% compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, 27,625 people received unemployment insurance benefits, a decrease of 1.12% compared to the same period.

According to Mr. Ha, most people come to submit their social insurance files at one time. Thus, with more than 40,000 files being received and handled by 22 SI offices in districts and towns, Mr. Ha admitted that the Social Insurance of Ho Chi Minh City is currently overloaded, especially in Hoc Mon district.

“At present, the number of submitted files is too high, and in addition, the Social Insurance of Ho Chi Minh City is lacking more than 100 personnel. These two factors have led to the overload situation,” Mr. Ha said.

Mr. Tran Dung Ha, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance spoke at the press conference on the socio-economic situation on the afternoon of April 20. Photo: T.N.

This article discusses the method of one-time social insurance payment, where employees can make their payments directly at the district-level Social Insurance Office, or through the post office. Submitting applications for one-time social insurance payments through online appointment booking with the Social Insurance Agency or through the Public Service Portal has not been widely adopted. However, in recent times, employees have been increasingly using online appointment booking to submit their one-time social insurance payment applications. Currently, the agency is mobilizing resources on-site to receive all one-time social insurance payment applications, even after working hours. On Saturday mornings, priority is given to receiving one-time social insurance payment applications. “If the workload at the Hoc Mon district-level Social Insurance Office remains overwhelming, the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Agency will send personnel to support,” the official emphasized. In addition, the official also requested that the reception of applications by staff be expedited, specifying the number of applications each staff member must receive daily, and strengthening post-audit checks at other stages in the process of handling one-time social insurance payment applications. At the same time, district-level Social Insurance Offices are prohibited from forcing the reception of one-time social insurance payment applications and must proactively report the situation of gatherings to the district People’s Committee. For long-term solutions, Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Agency will continue to inform employees about suitable methods of submitting their applications based on their abilities and needs. “Especially, employees can submit their one-time social insurance payment applications at any district-level Social Insurance Office across the country. Therefore, employees who are residing in other provinces or cities do not need to come to Ho Chi Minh City to submit their applications,” the official stated. @Zing News