Ho Chi Minh City opens fruit week “On the wharf, under the boat” at Binh Dong Wharf

Fruit week “On the wharf, under the boat” in District 8 will be held from June 17 at Binh Dong Wharf – a floating market on the river of Ho Chi Minh City. “Trên bến dưới thuyền” – “On the wharf, under the boat” is a Vietnamese idiom that refers to a busy and bustling business scene.

In 2023, the fruit week “On the wharf, under the boat” will be held in District 8 with many stalls displaying, introducing, and trading delicious fruits and regional products from Long Khanh City – Dong Nai province, Cao Lanh City – Dong Thap province, Can Tho city – Vinh Long province, and Tan Phuoc district – Tien Giang province. This is an activity that helps to recreate and introduce to locals and tourists the culture of “On the wharf, under the boat” in District 8, Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the organizers, the area where the fruit week will be held will have a distinctive design, vivid pictures linked with the West of the river, and a professional art performance program, each night of each genre, to serve tourists and shoppers.

There are also leaf house booths with exquisite decorations, presenting beautiful fruits, and introducing typical fruits from provinces and cities. Organizing a booth with the art of folding coconut leaves, visitors can return to their childhood by the fields and rivers, with memorable memories when playing with friends with funny toys, idyllic but full of art created from coconut leaves.

This year’s fruit week event aims to produce a very vibrant and crowded scene, resembling the image of the southern river area in part. It is also the one-of-a-kind feature “On the wharf, under the boat” of Binh Dong Wharf in District 8, the cultural jewels with their traditional values in the center of modern Ho Chi Minh City.

