Ho Chi Minh City: No fireworks on the occasion of the 2/9 holiday, instead will release hot air balloons, paragliding performances …

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Vo Trong Nam said that on the occasion of September 2, the city will not launch fireworks but will organize a series of attractive events such as releasing a large-sized hot air balloon (1,800m2), water sports, paragliding, performing arts, DJ, EDM…

Mr. Vo Trong Nam – Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports – Photo: TH

On the afternoon of August 25, Ho Chi Minh City held a press conference to inform about the COVID-19 epidemic and socio-economic issues in Ho Chi Minh City.

Information about the plan to organize the festival “Independence Tet” to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2022), National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2022) September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2022) and 77 years of the Saigon uprising to seize power (August 25, 1945 – August 25, 2022), Mr. Vo Trong Nam – deputy director of the Department of Culture and Sports Sports Ho Chi Minh City – said the city does not fire fireworks on this occasion but will organize a series of events to celebrate.

Prominent among them is the program to drop the hot air balloon towing the great flag (1,800m2 ) at the beginning of the tunnel crossing the Saigon River, Thu Duc City at 8:00am on September 2, 2022. According to Mr. Nam, this is a new activity and the highlight of this series of commemorative events.

In parallel, there are water sports and paragliding activities on both sides of the tunnel crossing the Saigon River and Bach Dang Wharf (District 1). Also on this day, cultural, artistic and sports activities will be held at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street (district 1), cultural center of Thu Duc city and districts, parks and in front of the city center.

From 20h to 22h30 on September 2, at the pedestrian area of ​​Nguyen Hue Street (District 1), there will be art performances, DJ and EDM music… Besides, there will be other activities such as photo exhibitions, offerings. The incense of President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang, art decoration and art shows in all districts and Thu Duc city…

In Cu Chi district, Mr. Nguyen Van Nhon – head of culture and information department, People’s Committee of Cu Chi district – said that on the 55th anniversary of Cu Chi district being conferred the title of “Land of steel into copper”, the district People’s Committee held a festival culinary culture and tourism.

The festival will take place in 4 days, from September 1 to September 4 at the cultural park of Cu Chi district. The festival will have a space for tourism promotion, food stalls, art performances…

Source: cafebiz