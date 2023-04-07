Ho Chi Minh City needs to recruit about 70,000 workers in the next 3 months

Sharing at a press conference on the economic and social situation in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of April 6, Mr. Nguyen Van Lam, Deputy Director of the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, said that according to the calculation of the Labor Demand Forecasting and Labor Market Information Center, in the second quarter of this year, the labor demand will need about 67,000-73,000 jobs.

Among them, the labor demand of four key industries is 14,000-15,000 jobs, accounting for 21% of the total labor demand, and the main service sector labor force requires 38,800-42,300 jobs, accounting for 58%.

In addition to the requirements for professional qualifications, employers require workers to have professional skills, labor discipline, the ability to apply information technology, and proficiency in foreign languages.

Looking back at the labor situation in the first quarter of this year, Mr. Lam confirmed that the labor market had many fluctuations before and after the Lunar New Year due to the common impact of the world economy, leading to some enterprises reducing working hours, not increasing overtime, and workers reducing income.

According to him, in the first quarter of 2023, Ho Chi Minh City had 9 enterprises that stopped employing workers due to changes in structure, technology, or the economy, with the number of workers losing their jobs being 537 people, an increase of nearly 90% compared to the same period.

In addition, the situation of workers submitting unemployment benefit applications is 32,355 people, of which there are decisions to receive unemployment benefits with 28,618 cases, a decrease of 4.17% compared to the same period.

To monitor the labor supply and demand situation locally, the Department also surveyed 3,917 enterprises. Among them, the proportion of enterprises with reduced labor accounted for 31% (the number of reduced workers was 19,524 people), while the number of enterprises with increased labor accounted for 18% with 5,239 workers.

Regarding the business’s assessment of the labor situation in the second quarter of this year, nearly 72% of businesses will try to maintain production and business activities, stabilize the labor force, about 21% plan to increase, and 7.3% plan to decrease workers, with the main reason for the decrease being a lack of orders and non-renewal of labor contracts…

In the second quarter, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs plans to organize 47 job exchange sessions, including coordinating with the Department of Tourism to organize a job exchange for the tourism industry and three online job exchange sessions.