Ho Chi Minh City: More than 35,000 children from 5 to 12 years old have been vaccinated against Covid-19

More than 35,000 children from 5 to under 12 years old in Ho Chi Minh City have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Thus, by the end of April 18, the city had injected 35,331 children. The total number of children who delayed vaccination was 2,160 children, in addition, 246 cases of hospital injection were recorded. According to the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, the number of children delaying vaccination is mainly due to the fact that they have contracted COVID-19 for less than 3 months from the time of illness, in addition, children with a history of allergies, are suffering from diseases. acute management.

According to the assessment of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, the organization of vaccination is orderly, ensuring vaccination safety and safety against COVID-19.

The Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City has inspected the vaccination against COVID-19 at some injection points at schools in Ho Chi Minh City. The inspection showed that the vaccination process was fully implemented according to the one-way rule from receiving, screening, vaccination to monitoring post-injection reactions.