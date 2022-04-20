Ho Chi Minh City: More than 35,000 children from 5 to 12 years old have been vaccinated against Covid-19

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said that 35,331 children from 5 to 12 years old have been vaccinated against Covid. More than 2,000 children have postponed vaccinations.
According to the statistics of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, on April 18, Ho Chi Minh City organized vaccinations for 24,413 children from 5 to under 12 years old in 22 districts, Thu Duc city. In addition, 791 children delayed vaccination and 218 children were assigned to be transferred to the hospital for injection to ensure safety after being screened.
Thus, by the end of April 18, the city had injected 35,331 children. The total number of children who delayed vaccination was 2,160 children, in addition, 246 cases of hospital injection were recorded. According to the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, the number of children delaying vaccination is mainly due to the fact that they have contracted COVID-19 for less than 3 months from the time of illness, in addition, children with a history of allergies, are suffering from diseases. acute management.
According to the assessment of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, the organization of vaccination is orderly, ensuring vaccination safety and safety against COVID-19.
The Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City has inspected the vaccination against COVID-19 at some injection points at schools in Ho Chi Minh City. The inspection showed that the vaccination process was fully implemented according to the one-way rule from receiving, screening, vaccination to monitoring post-injection reactions.
The school space is spacious, each area is arranged with teachers and medical staff to guide parents and children. Medical equipment and emergency drugs, quick response teams, ambulances are fully prepared. Children are absent from school after the injection and their health status is monitored at home.
According to the plan, on April 19, 2022, the city will deploy vaccination in all 22 districts, Thu Duc city with 145 injection points, the expected number of children to be vaccinated is 40,134 children.
