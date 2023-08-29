Ho Chi Minh City: Metro Line No. 1 is testing the whole route for the first time

This is a significant milestone in the project’s implementation process, suggesting that Metro Line No. 1 will be operational in the near future.

In the final four months of 2023, the Urban Railway Management Board will collaborate with NJPT consultants and Japanese contractors to accelerate progress toward completion of the construction work and move on to the test run and test exploitation phase as the basis for the System Safety assessment. In addition, the Board will engage with Urban Railway Company Limited No. 1 as well as contractors and consultants to provide training on operation and maintenance work.

Previously, Metro Line 1 was tested for the first time at the end of 2022, covering a distance of 9 kilometers from Suoi Tien station to Binh Thai station (Thu Duc City) at a maximum speed of 20 km/h.

At the end of April 2023, metro train No. 1 completed a 12.3km test run from Suoi Tien station to An Phu station at a maximum speed of less than 50km/h.

The projected itinerary for the future test run of the whole line is from Suoi Tien station to Ben Thanh station and vice versa. The number of passengers on board is limited to no more than 20.

Metro line 1 is 19.6 kilometers long, including 2.6 kilometers underground and 17.1 kilometers elevated. The project has 14 stations, three of which are underground and eleven of which are elevated stations. The train’s maximum operational speed is 110km/h (elevated section) and 80km/h (underground section).

@vtv.vn