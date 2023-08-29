Home » Ho Chi Minh City: Metro Line No. 1 is testing the whole route for the first time
LifeReviewsTrending

Ho Chi Minh City: Metro Line No. 1 is testing the whole route for the first time

On the morning of August 29, Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) began a test run on the entire route, including the elevated and underground sections.

by Linh Vu

This is a significant milestone in the project’s implementation process, suggesting that Metro Line No. 1 will be operational in the near future.

The test run started at 9:30 a.m. this morning, August 29.

In the final four months of 2023, the Urban Railway Management Board will collaborate with NJPT consultants and Japanese contractors to accelerate progress toward completion of the construction work and move on to the test run and test exploitation phase as the basis for the System Safety assessment. In addition, the Board will engage with Urban Railway Company Limited No. 1 as well as contractors and consultants to provide training on operation and maintenance work.

Unlike the previous test runs, Metro Line No.1 has completed the entire route in this test run, promising to bring the project into commercial operation as soon as possible (Photo: Minh Tan)

Lãnh đạo TP.HCM lần đầu tiên đi thử toàn tuyến metro

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee attended the test run of the entire metro line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) on the morning of August 29.

Previously, Metro Line 1 was tested for the first time at the end of 2022, covering a distance of 9 kilometers from Suoi Tien station to Binh Thai station (Thu Duc City) at a maximum speed of 20 km/h.

At the end of April 2023, metro train No. 1 completed a 12.3km test run from Suoi Tien station to An Phu station at a maximum speed of less than 50km/h.

The projected itinerary for the future test run of the whole line is from Suoi Tien station to Ben Thanh station and vice versa. The number of passengers on board is limited to no more than 20.

Metro line 1 is 19.6 kilometers long, including 2.6 kilometers underground and 17.1 kilometers elevated. The project has 14 stations, three of which are underground and eleven of which are elevated stations. The train’s maximum operational speed is 110km/h (elevated section) and 80km/h (underground section).

@vtv.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Best product ideas for Ceramics, Pottery, and Tiles...

Factory Tours in Vietnam : How to source...

Ho Chi Minh City: Metro Line 1 will...

Product sourcing examples: Top 5 Unique Ideas for...

Ho Chi Minh City plans to launch fireworks...

Tan Dinh Church in the top of the...