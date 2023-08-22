Home » Ho Chi Minh City: Metro Line 1 will test run the whole route on September 2
Ho Chi Minh City: Metro Line 1 will test run the whole route on September 2

It is expected that on September 2, Ho Chi Minh City will test the entire Metro line No. 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien).

by Linh Vu

Now, metro line No. 1 will focus on testing, analyzing, and certifying system safety, among other things. Following that, the entire line will be tested in December of this year before going into commercial operation in early 2024.

Hundreds of engineers and employees are now conducting the last works to prepare for the acceptance work at Ben Thanh station, the largest station of Ho Chi Minh City’s urban railway system. The station is currently finished with structural work, architectural elements, fire protection, lighting systems, and so on.

According to a spokesperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board, the completed Ben Thanh station will ensure conditions for metro line 1 to run from this station to Suoi Tien station on September 2.

Furthermore, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board and the Department of Transport are integrating a bus network with over 50 routes at the same time. In addition, pedestrian bridges, private parking, taxi parking places, technological cars, public bicycles, and other facilities are being implemented.

@vtv.vn

