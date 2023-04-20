Ho Chi Minh City: Masks are required at schools

This is the request made by Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Education and Training in an urgent paper released on April 19 on enhancing COVID-19 prevention. The department advised the school to aggressively enforce the 2K regulation: masks and disinfection. Moreover, educational institutions must screen for suspected cases and apply COVID-19 prevention and control measures in accordance with Health Sector instructions, etc.

Meanwhile, educational units continue to collaborate with the health sector to review vaccination for students; communicate with students and parents about the spread of infectious diseases and the advantages of disease vaccination, and so on.

@vtv.vn