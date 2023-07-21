Ho Chi Minh City listed among fascinating street food destinations

Recently, the Indian Travel and Leisure magazine published a list of 20 cities with fascinating street food cultures around the world. Among them, Ho Chi Minh City is the sole representative from Vietnam.

According to the assessment by Travel and Leisure (India), Vietnam is renowned for its street food offerings. In Ho Chi Minh City, one of Vietnam’s liveliest cities, “goi cuon” (spring rolls) is a must-try street food for tourists.

Travel and Leisure describes “goi cuon” as a combination of various ingredients such as rice vermicelli, fresh vegetables, herbs, along with shrimp or pork, all wrapped in rice paper. To fully appreciate the freshness of the vegetables and seafood, tourists should dip the spring rolls in peanut sauce. Tourists can easily find this street food at eateries along Tran Khac Chan street or in Phu Nhuan district.

Photo: The spruce eats

Apart from “goi cuon,” tourists can also indulge in other popular street foods such as grilled shrimp, fish hotpot, various crab dishes, not to mention the iconic “banh mi” (Vietnamese sandwich) and egg coffee.

In February of this year, Khyati Dand, an Indian food writer for The Travel, named Asia as one of the ideal destinations for street food enthusiasts. In her list of the “street food lover’s dream destinations,” Ho Chi Minh City was mentioned as the second city, right after Delhi (India).

Dand suggests that when visiting Ho Chi Minh City, tourists should try dishes like “banh mi,” squid porridge, roasted pork, and dine at old, traditional eateries. Local people enjoy eating at small restaurants with plastic tables and chairs set up on the sidewalk. Tourists can also experience the unique aspect of riding on motorbikes through the streets to savor the food, which Dand considers an extraordinary experience.

Besides Ho Chi Minh City, other Asian representatives in the list of 20 cities with fascinating street food cultures include Kolkata (India), Bali (Indonesia), Bangkok (Thailand), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Tokyo (Japan), and more.

@Vietnamnet