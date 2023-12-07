Ho Chi Minh City launches new night tourism product

With 4 experiential activities, the characteristic tour “District 1 – Night Colors” maximizes the potential of the “city that never sleeps,” offering a diverse range of sightseeing and experiences for tourists.
The event attracted a large number of attendees. Photo”: Linh Huynh
Enjoying culture and arts, night sightseeing, entertainment, and shopping, nocturnal culinary culture, and night dining services are the four aspects that tourists will experience when participating in the “District 1 – Night Colors” tour. The program has garnered attention from many tourists, especially the younger generation.
Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism spoke at the event. Photo: Linh Huynh.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, said: “In Vietnam, spending on nighttime tourism activities accounts for 70% of tourists’ expenditures. In the development plan of ‘Each district, each locality has a distinctive product,’ the city has planned to build nighttime tourism products to diversify products for tourists.”
“District 1 – Night Colors” will contribute to diversifying the city’s tourism products, increasing the number of distinctive tourism programs in Ho Chi Minh City to 60 attractive programs, Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa added.
Many delegates attended the launch. Photo: Linh Huynh.