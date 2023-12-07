Ho Chi Minh City launches new night tourism product

With 4 experiential activities, the characteristic tour “District 1 – Night Colors” maximizes the potential of the “city that never sleeps,” offering a diverse range of sightseeing and experiences for tourists.

The event attracted a large number of attendees. Photo”: Linh Huynh

Enjoying culture and arts, night sightseeing, entertainment, and shopping, nocturnal culinary culture, and night dining services are the four aspects that tourists will experience when participating in the “District 1 – Night Colors” tour. The program has garnered attention from many tourists, especially the younger generation.

Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism spoke at the event. Photo: Linh Huynh.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, said: “In Vietnam, spending on nighttime tourism activities accounts for 70% of tourists’ expenditures. In the development plan of ‘Each district, each locality has a distinctive product,’ the city has planned to build nighttime tourism products to diversify products for tourists.”

“District 1 – Night Colors” will contribute to diversifying the city’s tourism products, increasing the number of distinctive tourism programs in Ho Chi Minh City to 60 attractive programs, Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa added.

Many delegates attended the launch. Photo: Linh Huynh.

The proposed sightseeing program is expected to last for 5 hours. Tourists will enjoy cuisine at the Colorful Night Street, watch the A O Show – a unique and fresh circus arts performance, visit museums in District 1, check-in at the pedestrian streets Nguyen Hue and Le Loi, explore Ben Thanh Market, and relax at the end of the day with foot massage at a spa. Moreover, tourists will have the opportunity to visit the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee headquarters on the last Saturday and Sunday of the month and watch the “Water Puppetry” on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays every week. Additionally, locals and tourists can experience and explore activities such as strolling at Bach Dang Wharf, “Western Street” Bui Vien, admiring the Saigon River Port, riding double-decker buses, cruising on the Saigon River, savoring street food at night markets, beer alleys, cafes at the 42 Nguyen Hue Apartment… @Znews