Ho Chi Minh City installs plastic bottle recycling machines on site

Collecting and recycling plastic bottles still has many limitations

Mr. Max Craipeau, who serves as the strategic director of Botol Vietnam, recently shared some shocking data. He highlighted that in Southeast Asian countries, only 3 out of every 10 PET PET bottles are recycled, while the remaining 7 are irresponsibly disposed of in the ocean and other living environments. However, in countries like Germany and Japan, 9 out of 10 PET bottles are recycled, demonstrating a much more responsible approach towards plastic usage.

Furthermore, Mr. Craipeau pointed out that plastic recycling machines are widely used in Europe. However, due to transportation limitations and environmental pollution, this technology has not been as effective in Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam.

To combat this issue, Botol Vietnam has developed a virgin plastic recycling machine, aimed at providing a solution for collecting and recycling PET bottles. According to Mr. Craipeau, this technology will significantly reduce transportation difficulties, allowing for a reduction in the number of trucks required to transport the same volume of bottles from 10 to just 1, while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions. This will contribute towards Vietnam’s Net Zero goal, making a positive impact on the environment.

Shorten to 3 recycling steps

RVM’s highlight is its on-site recycling capability, which makes it stand out from traditional recycling machines. To recycle a bottle, users only need to put it into the guide hole, and the machine will quickly separate the bottle body, cap, and label into rPET pieces in just 3 easy steps – a significant reduction compared to traditional machines that require 11 steps.

When the bin containing plastic pieces is full, the machine will automatically send a warning, and the store will collect and transport the plastic pieces to the factory to produce new products. In addition to recycling plastic bottles, users can also participate in a lucky spin game on the machine and win gift vouchers worth up to 2,500,000 VND, applicable at Annam Gourmet stores.

Botol Vietnam is planning to install 7 more recycling machines in Ho Chi Minh City, with a goal of placing over 100 machines in supermarkets and universities across the country by early 2024.

Botol is the first and only member of the Vietnam Packaging Recycling Association (PRO Vietnam) focusing on solutions to the difficult problem of the informal collection sector not being able to fully meet the collection of PET bottles.

@tuoitre.vn