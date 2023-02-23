Ho Chi Minh City in top of Asia’s leading street food places

According to The Travel, Asia is the top destination for street food. The list includes 10 locations.

At the top of the list is Delhi, India. Delhi’s street food is steeped in history, featuring famous dishes from various dynasties, including curry, grilled meats, tandoori meats, and milk sweets from the Mughal empire. In addition, dishes with strong East Asian flavors such as spicy buns and buttered chicken attract many tourists.

HCMC, Vietnam ranks second on the list, with famous dishes such as banh mi, squid porridge, and char siu. The Travel emphasizes that experiencing street food on a plastic chair and table is a unique experience.

“Iced tea is always served with meals here, whether you’re dining in a fancy restaurant or on a sidewalk food cart at the market. In addition, riding a motorbike through the many food streets in HCMC is a unique experience only found here,” The Travel writes.

Following HCMC is Osaka, Japan. This city is known for dishes such as okonomiyaki (savory pancakes with cabbage), takoyaki (octopus-filled balls of dough), and kushikatsu (grilled skewered meats).

Other ideal locations for street food include Seoul, South Korea, Singapore, Penang, Malaysia, Bangkok, Thailand, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Manila, Philippines, and Hong Kong, China.

This is not the first time HCMC has been honored in the top street food lists. In 2018, CNN Travel recognized HCMC in the “List of cities in the world with the best street food” for dishes such as banh mi and pho.

CEOWORLD (USA) ranked HCMC fourth on the “List of 50 best cities in the world for street food” in 2019.