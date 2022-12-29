Ho Chi Minh City in top destinations in Asia

According to the American travel magazine Fodor’s Travel, Ho Chi Minh City is among the top destinations for tourists in 2023, along with Ayutthaya (Thailand) and Bangladesh.

According to Fodor’s Travel magazine, Ho Chi Minh City is the economic center and the largest city in Vietnam. There are many attractions and rich culinary culture here. District 1 has many exciting attractions, while District 4 is home to street food that is worth experiencing. Photo: Tron Le/Unplash.

Famous preserved historical attractions include Notre-Dame Cathedral of Saigon – a neo-Roman and Gothic style church, built by the French in the late 1800s, or Cu Chi tunnels, which are proposed world heritage sites. Photo: Arkady Lukashov/Unplash.

The city is growing constantly. Traffic can be congested, but there is no shortage of cafes and green spaces when you need a break from the hustle and bustle. Photo: City Garden Cafe.

You can experience luxury restaurants, European-style late-opening bakeries. Coffee culture in hidden cafes or tricycles of street vendors is also an attraction. Photo: Van Thanh/Unplash.

Walking and enjoying snacks at Ben Thanh market is also an interesting experience. In the evening, visitors can walk along the Saigon River or see the city at night with a different perspective. Photo: Jet dela cruz, Daniel Bernard/Unplash.

According to Fodor’s Travel, the Ho Chi Minh City subway is expected to open in 2023. In the meantime, visitors can use ride-hailing apps to make traveling in the city more convenient. Photo: Dang Cong/Unplash.

Fodor’s Travel is a prestigious travel magazine, based in California, USA. The magazine has published guidebooks on more than 300 tourist destinations, has more than 700 permanent tourism researchers worldwide. According to Fodor’s Travel, the list of destinations in 2023 has familiar names such as Palawan (Philippines), Si Phan Don (Laos) or Madhya Pradesh (India). Photo: Kaspars Upmanis, Yash kiran/Unplash.

@ Zing News