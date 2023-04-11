Ho Chi Minh City: Hundreds of karaoke bars have to shut down after several months

As many huge fires occurred at karaoke business facilities, resulting in significant loss of life and property, many karaoke businesses were forced to close owing to failure to follow fire prevention and rescue requirements.

Several facilities are still unable to operate and are at risk of bankruptcy after more than 6 months of ceasing operations for repair and supplementing in line with fire safety rules. According to data from the Fire Prevention and Fighting Police Department PC07, barely 10% of permitted facilities in Ho Chi Minh City are still in operation.

According to Ho Chi Minh City statistics, there are hundreds of Karaoke business spots invested with tens of billions of dong each, which are advancing but unable to reverse because they are entangled with building procedures, as well as new and old circulars on fire prevention and fighting. Moreover, the expense of retaining places and staff at each enterprise after several months of operations suspension has reached billions of dong.

@vtv.vn