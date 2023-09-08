Ho Chi Minh City hosts weekly concerts in front of City Theater

The Performing Arts and Cinema Center of Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with Sweden Auto, will organize a concert program in front of the City Theater every Saturday morning at 8 o’clock, from September until the end of 2023. In addition, on Sunday, September 10th, there will be a program promoting traditional Vietnamese music titled “Autumn and Forever.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a concert in the center of Ho Chi Minh City every Saturday morning

The City Theater is a versatile theater with over 120 years of history, located in the center of Ho Chi Minh City, featuring typical French architecture from the late 19th century. It is also a familiar destination for international tourists visiting Ho Chi Minh City.

The City Theater has long been an ideal weekend rendezvous not only for city residents but also for both domestic and international tourists. If city dwellers and tourists are seeking a place to experience unique and remarkable music, this is the perfect destination.

The Saturday music program is a musical event featuring timeless melodies from Northern Europe from the 1970s to the 21st century. The harmony of music will immerse the audience in a diverse world over 18 exciting weeks, with each week representing a special decade of music. The program lasts for about 1 hour and 30 minutes and includes 15 performances.

Furthermore, the “Autumn and Forever” program with the theme “Love Songs for the Homeland” features outstanding songs by famous composers such as Tran Long An, Nguyen Tan Kiet, Ton That Lap, and La Huu Vang, including works like “A Time of Youth,” “City March,” “Trust in the Song,” “Red Night,” “Homeland, We Have Heard”… The program also pays tribute to Ho Chi Minh City through songs like “Song of Southern Youth Unity,” “Unity Song,” “Rising Flames,” “Vietnam, Oh Vietnam”…

@Thanhnien.vn