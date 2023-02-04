Ho Chi Minh City holds online and face-to-face job transaction session

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs said that the city will organize job transaction sessions through face-to-face and online forms for workers in the Southwest region and the Central Highlands.

With an online job session, employees can find out job information right at home. Illustration: TL

At the meeting on socio-economic issues in Ho Chi Minh City held on February 2, a representative of the Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City said that compared to the New Year holidays of every year, number of workers leaving their current jobs to find new ones decreased.

According to the VNA, at present, the city has more than 94% of businesses returning to work after Tet, the number of employees returning to work is about 96%. The reason is that some units have a long Tet holiday, so they have not yet implemented production and business activities, workers quit their jobs or workers in remote provinces return to their hometown to celebrate Tet and apply for additional leave.

Also in the last meeting, related to the demand for labor recruitment after Tet, the Department of Information will take many measures to support businesses in recruiting workers such as next time, the city will organize jobs trading sessions, a direct and online trading platform for employees in the Southwest region and the Central Highlands.

The purpose of organizing trading sessions through these forms is to introduce jobs to employees, and at the same time to help businesses recruit suitable workers to meet production and business needs as planned.

Statistics from the survey results of 499 enterprises in the area showed that the demand for labor recruitment in the first quarter of 2023 was 14,379 employees. In which, the field of garment, leather and footwear is in need of 5,000 job positions; The electricity and electronics industry needs about 2,200 positions, the plastic chemical industry needs 800 positions, the wholesale needs 1,000 positions…

@Thesaigontimes