Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi & Da Nang are among the best cities in Southeast Asia

Asia’s Best Awards 2022 of Travel & Leisure magazine announced 3 Vietnamese cities in the top 10 best cities in Southeast Asia.

Travel & Leisure magazine Southeast Asia recently announced Asia’s Best Awards 2022. In the category of Best cities in Southeast Asia, Vietnam has three destinations in the top 10.

In which, Da Nang ranked third, Hanoi fifth and Ho Chi Minh City eighth.

Ho Chi Minh City ranks eighth in the category of Best cities in Southeast Asia of Asia’s Best Awards 2022. Photo: Tron Le.

Thailand has 2 representatives, Bangkok and Chiang Mai. Bangkok was voted the best city in Southeast Asia this year. Travel & Leisure says it is one of the most visited cities in the world by tourists.

In addition, Asia’s Best Awards also honored Con Dao and Phu Quoc in the top 10 best islands in Southeast Asia. In which, Phu Quoc ranked fourth and Con Dao ranked tenth.

Travel & Leisure Southeast Asia commented: “Vietnam is developing more and more, few people think that this country can open up to tourism as it is now after the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic. Visitors to Vietnam are not required to be isolated and tested upon entry. Think of pho and iced coffee in Vietnam while considering other awards.”

@ Zing News