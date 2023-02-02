Ho Chi Minh City foggy, poor air quality in early morning

More than 8am, dew still appeared in Ho Chi Minh City, some areas recorded unhealthy air thresholds.

Ho Chi Minh City was engulfed in mist in the early morning. Photo: Anh Nhan.

From the early morning of February 2, Ho Chi Minh City was murky, thick fog covered, making visibility limited. The temperature is about 24 degrees Celsius.

The AirVisual page noted that most of the monitoring stations measured the air quality index (AQI) ranging from 155-160 units, at an unhealthy threshold for sensitive groups.

Some places with high air quality recorded include: Binh Trung Tay, Thu Duc city (166), Thao Dien (167); Binh Thanh district (169); District 1 (156).

Many buildings are hidden in the fog – Mai Chi Tho Street, Thu Duc City. Photo: Thu Tran.

The Southern Region Hydrometeorological Station said that due to the influence of the cold air mass, Ho Chi Minh City maintains cool weather, some days are chilly in the early morning. At the same time, due to the low trough in the south, the combination of cloud masses from the sea brings the east wind zone or the so-called northeast monsoon, causing unseasonal rain.

Weather expert Le Thi Xuan Lan said that the current weather affects people’s health, especially respiratory diseases. Therefore, people must carefully cover up when going out, wear sunglasses and masks to ensure their health.

On the other hand, the Southern Hydro-meteorological Station warned that the waters from Ba Ria – Vung Tau to Ca Mau and the South China Sea of the East Sea (including the waters of the Truong Sa archipelago) would maintain northeasterly winds of level 6-7, gust level 8-9, strong seas. Vessels and other activities in the sea are at high risk of being affected by strong winds and large waves.

Hanoi and the northern provinces and cities also entered the humid phase when the humidity rose above 85% with drizzle. In addition, air pollution increases because dust cannot diffuse. According to PamAir, many areas in Hanoi recorded AQI readings ranging from 150-200 units, which is harmful to human health.

@Zing News