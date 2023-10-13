Ho Chi Minh City: Fog covers several areas, causing alarming air pollution

Ho Chi Minh City has been experiencing thick fog in recent days, with a high concentration of fine dust in the air. Monitoring applications have revealed that many districts in the city are experiencing high levels of air pollution, and weather experts predict that this phenomenon will continue until the end of 2023.

The cause of this fog formation is due to the continuous evening rain, which has caused the air humidity to exceed 90%. This increase in humidity, combined with a sharp temperature drop at night, causes water vapor to condense, forming a dense fog. Moreover, the fine dust in the air forms nuclei, which bind to water vapor, resulting in the formation of dense fog from night to morning.

Experts have warned that the fine dust in the lower levels of air can easily enter the human body through the airways, causing pneumonia and pharyngitis. Therefore, it is highly recommended that people wear masks and sunglasses while traveling to protect their health.

@vtv.vn