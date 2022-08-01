Ho Chi Minh City fined 31 billion VND for an individual with “terrible” income from Google

Ho Chi Minh City is strengthening the management of e-commerce business activities on the digital platform, especially tax arrears from overseas revenues.

The revenue is enormous, but the tax amount paid to the state budget from the e-commerce business is not commensurate.

In the first 6 months of this year, with revenue from Google alone, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department handled 153 individuals and organizations, with arrears of tax, fines, and late payment interest up to nearly 150 billion dongs.

Recently, an individual has a very large income from Google but does not declare or pay taxes. This person was in arrears and fined 31 billion VND by the Regional Tax Department of District 7 – Nha Be, Ho Chi Minh City.

In the first 6 months of this year, the District 7 – Nha Be District Tax Department, Ho Chi Minh City, collected nearly 40 billion VND in tax for 126 cases with income from abroad remitted on Google, YouTube, Facebook, etc.

People do tax procedures at the Tax Department of Ho Chi Minh City. (Illustration image – Photo: PLO)

“Propaganda to support and guide taxpayers on how to register, declare and pay tax. In case of deliberate delay, they will coordinate with the police to ensure that individuals have to fulfill their obligations. tax in accordance with the provisions of the law” said Mr. Nguyen Van Thien, Director of the Regional Tax Department District 7 – Nha Be, Ho Chi Minh City.

In order to strengthen the management of e-commerce business activities on the digital platform, according to a representative of Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department, this unit has built a mechanism to provide information of enterprises providing logistics services, and delivery.

“E-commerce platforms or banks, delivery service providers do not provide data, in the near future we will ask for an explanation. If we do not provide it, we will make a processing record. administrative violations for not providing data to the tax authorities in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Tax Administration,” said Do Quoc Tuan, Deputy Head of Inspection and Inspection Department No. 10, Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department.

Based on the collected data, the tax authority will review and compare the declared revenue of organizations and individuals to collect arrears and impose penalties according to regulations. In addition, Ho Chi Minh City’s tax industry also promotes solutions to provide electronic tax services to taxpayers, creating favorable conditions for individuals and organizations doing e-commerce business to implement their tax obligations easily.

Source: CafeBiz