Ho Chi Minh City develops river floating market

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, in the coming time, tourism businesses in the area will develop ships with rooms on the Saigon River. In addition, the city’s tourism industry also plans to build a floating market at the Tan Thuan bridge area to attract tourists on weekends.

Accordingly, in the coming time, travel businesses will invest in building ships with rooms, ranging from 100 to 200 rooms. Besides, through the canals, the ships will take guests to visit riverside tourist attractions such as historical sites, communal houses, pagodas, craft villages…

In particular, the Department of Tourism plans to build a floating market at Tan Thuan Bridge to attract tourists on weekends.

Binh Dong Wharf, an existing boat wharf since ancient times, is a place bearing the imprint of the old Saigon river. Illustration: Ngoc Tran

It is expected that the floating market will have boats to buy and sell goods. Tourism businesses invest in diversifying entertainment services on watercraft, supporting river tour operators to build diverse river tours.

According to the Government Portal, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to develop available river tourism products such as the tour from District 1 to District 7 (starting from Bach Dang Wharf – Saigon River – Te canal – Ong Lon canal – Dia canal), Kayaking tour, canoeing on the Saigon River, Bach Dang – Can Gio – Vung Tau tour…

The community tour in Thieng Lieng hamlet, Thanh An island commune, Can Gio district will also be upgraded to have more places to stay to help visitors have richer new experiences.

Also according to the plan of the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City, after forming tours and stably operating, travel businesses will go deeper into exploitation and expand thematic tours such as history, culture or urban development in Ho Chi Minh City.

@ Saigon Tiep Thi