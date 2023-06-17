Ho Chi Minh City develops medical tourism products

As a major tourist center, Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) possesses many advantages for developing various forms of tourism linked to modern infrastructure and technology, including medical tourism, MICE tourism, culinary tourism, and shopping tourism.

Specifically, with health and medical care tourism products, the city has great potential for development based on its modern infrastructure, including 131 public hospitals, private hospitals, and departmental hospitals.

Modern healthcare facilities in HCMC are capable of receiving patients who are tourists seeking treatment and health care services. These facilities include the Ho Chi Minh University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital, Tu Du Hospital, Maxillofacial Hospital, Traditional Medicine Hospital, Heart Institute, Franco-Vietnamese Hospital, Vinmec Hospital, Gia An 115 Hospital, City International Hospital, and Saigon Eye Hospital.

According to Ms. Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism, an increasing number of overseas Vietnamese and international visitors come to the city to seek medical services, health care, aesthetic treatments, and dental care. The estimated number of visitors to HCMC for both medical treatment and tourism accounts for about 40% of the country’s total.

According to the leaders of the HCMC Department of Tourism, the city’s competitive advantages in developing medical tourism lie in the expertise and skills of its doctors and the quality of services provided, which are excellent and cost-competitive compared to many other places.

The HCMC Department of Tourism and the Department of Health continue to collaborate and develop activities to promote and introduce medical tourism products in both the domestic and international markets of the tourism and healthcare sectors, attracting more tourists to the city to experience these services.

In addition, this year, besides the dental field, the city is also building premium medical tourism packages, expanding in three areas: general check-ups, specialized check-ups, and traditional medicine.

Ms. Hieu further explains that with medical tourism products, the city focuses on the mid-range and high-end customer segments to enhance the experience, extend the length of stay, and increase spending by combining wellness tourism and medical tourism.

In the future, HCMC will continue to develop this type of tourism and aim to become a leading healthcare hub in the ASEAN region.

